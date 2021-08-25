Deadmau5 Announces A Metaverse

As part of Gamescom's Opening Night Live event, DJ Deadmau5 announced an ambitious-sounding project called Oberhasl1, which seems to be his take on the metaverse. The DJ also confirmed that the actual and accurate way to pronounce Deadmau5 is dead-mau-five.

Oberhasl1 is a social hub inside the world of Core--a game-building tool--"for Deadmau5 fans to come and hang out with their friends, cross-communicate, and just have a good time with various activities" he said, pronouncing Deadmau5 as dead-mouse and contradicting himself.

"Designed as an interactive space in the multiverse where fans can meet up virtually, Oberhasli will feature a constantly evolving online world with music, games, and other interactive content curated by deadmau5 himself," reads a line from its description. "Fans will be able to socialize with each other, play games, listen to live music performances and much more when Oberhasli debuts on Core October 14 with an exclusive live music performance featuring deadmau5 and friends."

"We're going to offer interactive concert experiences. We've seen virtual concerts. We've been there. We've done that. There was no shelf life to it. So the future plans for Oberhasl1 switching it up and keeping it cohesive with real world events," he added.

"Creating a world like Oberhasli has been a vision of mine for years now, but I quickly discovered how daunting it can be to create a multiplayer experience as a solo developer," Deadmau5 said. "The amazing thing about Core is that anyone can jump in and create content regardless of experience or resources. We’ve seen virtual concerts in the past, but after making a splash, they fizzle out; there’' no shelf life to them. With Oberhasli, I want to create a permanent mainstay for the artists' metaverse, regularly updating it over time, switching things up and keeping it cohesive with real-world news and ancillary events."

Oberhasl1 will feature events that are tied to what's happening with Deadmau5's music and tour in real life, though it's not exactly clear what that means. Deadmau5, whose real name is Joel Zimmerman, said Oberhasl1 will be the "gateway to the brain of Joel in the world of Core."

Keep checking back with GameSpot for more updates on Oberhasl1 as we learn more about it.