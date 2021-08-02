Halo Infinite Beta Install Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 8 Halo Infinite Beta PS5 Restock Tracker Mauer Der Toten Easter Egg Apex Legends Emergence

Dead Space Remake's Game Director Is Ubisoft Veteran And AC Valhalla Director Eric Baptizat

EA has assembled a team of big names to lead the development of the Dead Space remake.

By on

Comments

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's game director, who worked at Ubisoft for 16 years, is now the game director on EA's recently announced Dead Space remake.

Eric Baptizat updated his LinkedIn profile to reveal the job title (via VGC).

Click To Unmute
  1. 30 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  2. Halo Infinite Technical Alpha Gameplay Livestream
  3. Scav Karma: Escape From Tarkov's Best Feature Yet
  4. Firearms Expert Reacts To EVEN MORE Escape From Tarkov Guns
  5. NEO: The World Ends With You Video Review
  6. The Suicide Squad Stars Plays WOULD YOU RATHER
  7. Pokémon Unite Video Review
  8. Outer Wilds: Echos Of The Eye - Official Reveal Trailer
  9. Stray - Official Gameplay Walkthrough
  10. Storyteller - Official Reveal Trailer
  11. Skin Deep - Official Gameplay Trailer
  12. Solar Ash - Official Gameplay Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Dead Space Remake Teaser Trailer | EA Play Live 2021

In June, it was reported that Baptizat left Ubisoft to work at EA Motive on an unannounced title. Now that the game has been announced, we know Baptizat is the game director.

Baptizat is just the latest big name to join EA to work on the new Dead Space. As announced in July, the game's senior producer is Philippe Ducharme, who spent nearly seven years with EA from 2003-2010 before moving to Ubisoft where he was a producer on Watch Dogs Legion. He re-joined EA in August 2020. Roman Campos-Oriola is Dead Space's creative director. He worked at Ubisoft from 2005-2020, and was the game director on For Honor.

The art director on the new Dead Space remake is Mike Yazijian, who held that same title on Dead Space 2. He left EA in 2011 to join Warner Bros. where he worked on Batman: Arkham Origins before coming back to EA in 2018 where he was the art director on Star Wars: Squadrons.

The new Dead Space remake is likely still a long time off from release. In the meantime, you can play Dead Space 1-3, along with the spin-off Ignition, right now on Xbox Game Pass and EA Play. The new Dead Space game won't have any microtransactions.

If you missed EA Play 2021 Live, then go ahead and check out our recap of the show. Along with the reveal of the Dead Space remake, we also saw the announcement of Battlefield 2042's new Battlefield Portal mode, which brings different armies from across time together in large-scale battles, along with a showcase ofLost in Random's take on turn-based RPG combat.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Dead Space
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)