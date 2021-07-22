Dead Space Remake Battlefield Portal Watch EA Play Live Halo Infinite Beta Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 7 Lost In Random Release

Dead Space Remake Won't Have Any Microtransactions, Says EA Motive

Learning from past mistakes, EA Motive isn't planning to include microtransactions in its recently announced Dead Space remake.

EA has announced that Dead Space is getting a remake, with Star Wars: Squadrons developer EA Motive reimagining the 2008 original from Visceral Games. Although the teaser trailer was light on any specific details regarding the game, an interview with Motive has confirmed that the remake will not feature any microtransactions.

Speaking to IGN, EA Motive senior producer Philippe Ducharme explained that there are no plans to include microtransactions in this Dead Space remake; not at release or any time in the future. Ducharme noted that the team is learning from past mistakes in this respect.

"We're looking at what can be taken and reinjected into the first game from a future standpoint," Ducharme explained. "We're also learning from mistakes such as microtransactions, which we will not have, for instance, in our game."

Ducharme is mostly likely referencing Dead Space 3, which was the most egregious in the series when it comes to microtransactions. The third game in the series was heavily criticized for its inclusion at launch, which was to be the last entry developed by Visceral Games and the last Dead Space before today's remake announcement.

The Dead Space remake was just one of several announcements at EA Play Live, including reveals for Grid Legends, Battlefield Portal, and more. You can catch up on all the reveals in our EA Play Live round-up.

