Dead Space Remake Stream Coming March 11

Following EA's big reveal that a Dead Space remake was in the works last year, not a lot of new information has surfaced about the upcoming project. However, developer Motive Studio's has announced a live stream offering fans "early looks at development and what goes into the remake of a game" is coming on March 11.

The Dead Space Remake developer stream is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

In addition to announcing the stream on Twitter, Motive also shared a minute-long trailer on YouTube teasing the announcement. The tense clip features some familiar (and eerie) sound effects, a splicer, and a brief look at protagonist Isaac Clarke, but doesn't reveal much else. Based on Motive calling this stream an early look at development, it seems safe to say a release date is still a ways off.

So far, we know the upcoming game will be a full remake of the 2008 survival horror title meant to "reinvigorate" the franchise. Motive Studio's has confirmed they are using the Frostbite engine to develop the game, the same one used for the recent Battlefield and Star Wars Battlefront entires. According to the press release, the remake will be also add "improvements to gameplay, while staying true to the original." EA Motive senior producer Phillippe Ducharme stated that the remake will also "modernize" the original game, making it approachable for both new and returning players while also ensuring it is optimized for current-generation platforms.

Originally developed by Visceral Games back in 2008, Dead Space follows engineer Isaac Clarke as he takes on hordes of mutated horrors in space. The game was considered a major success, spawning two additional titles--Dead Space 2 (2011) and Dead Space 3 (2013)--prior to the studio shutting its doors in 2017.