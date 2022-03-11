Dead Space Remake Reportedly Pushed To 2023

Bad news for fans of EA's classic space-horror game Dead Space, as a new report claims that the upcoming remake has been pushed back to 2023. EA is reportedly targeting an early 2023 release for its sci-fi survival-horror game, giving developer EA Motive extra time to make certain that the final product is polished and still capable of scaring your pants off. Or at least giving you a reason to change them.

According to a VentureBeat report, the game continues to impress people internally, and EA Motive aims to deliver a remake that is on par with Capcom's well-received Resident Evil remakes. To reach that level of quality will take time, hence the alleged delay. We have reached out to EA for comment and will update this post as soon as we hear back.

If a shifted release date is going to be publicly announced, it may be done in today's Dead Space livestream. EA Motive says this new look at Dead Space will offer an "early look at development and what goes into the remake of a game" and is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

Originally developed by Visceral Games back in 2008, Dead Space was a big hit for EA and helped reinvigorate the horror genre in games. Two sequels and several spin-offs followed in its wake before the series went into hiatus until the remake was announced last year.

EA Motive, the same team behind Star Wars: Squadrons and Battlefront II's story campaign, aims to reinvigorate the franchise with the remake, which will be running on the Frostbite engine. The Dead Space remake will also add "improvements to gameplay, while staying true to the original" so that it can be approachable for both new and returning players.