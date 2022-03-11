Dead Space Remake Now Targeting Early 2023 Release

The Dead Space remake from EA Motive is now targeting an early 2023 release. While this doesn't constitute a delay, since the game was never given a public release window, it had been previously reportedly targeting a 2022 release.

Just ahead of the Dead Space livestream where the release window was announced, reports had circulated of the impending kind-of-delay. EA is said to be impressed with the remake but wants it to be as well-received as Capcom's Resident Evil remakes.

The stream featured an in-depth look at some of the audio systems used to create the creepy atmosphere, and ended with the release window announcement. The team will be hosting another stream in May focusing on the art design.

Dead Space was created by Visceral Games and hailed for its creepy space-horror atmosphere and unique limb-cutting system performed with a variety of creative weaponry. It was followed by two sequels. The remake is being handled by EA Motive, the studio behind Star Wars: Squadrons, and will run on the Frostbite engine.