Dead Space Remake Livestream On Tuesday: How To Watch And What To Expect

EA will reveal more details on Motive Studio's new Dead Space remake as part of a livestream event on Tuesday. It's expected to provide a "very early look" at the new game, though whether or not we'll see any gameplay remains to be seen. In any case, here's a rundown of how to watch the event, when it starts, and what we're expecting to see.

How To Watch The Dead Space Livestream

The Dead Space remake livestream begins Tuesday, August 31 at 10 AM PT on Twitch, and you can see more start times for other regions below.

Start Times:

10 AM PT

1 PM ET

6 PM BST

3 AM AEST (Wednesday, September 1)

You can watch the event through Motive's Twitch channel. This will be the developer's first video on the streaming site.

What To Expect From The Dead Space Livestream

EA said in a social media post, "The passionate team at Motive Studio are bringing you in for a very early look at the development of Dead Space."

The wording here suggests the presentation won't be the type of showcase that could be expected closer to a game's release, which makes sense given the Dead Space remake isn't expected to release until the end of 2022 at the soonest. The wording "very early look at the development" of the new Dead Space also suggests this will be more of a behind-the-scenes briefing.

In a note to media, EA said the broadcast will show off an "early development build" of the new Dead Space game. Senior producer Philippe Ducharme and creative director Roman Campos-Oriola will appear on the stream to discuss their vision for the game. "Special guests" from the Dead Space community will appear, too. EA has been working with what's called the Dead Space Community Council, a team of fans who have been consulting with EA.

"It's important to note that the build that will be shown in the livestream is an early prototype of the game and not final in any capacity; it is meant to illustrate Motive's vision of Dead Space in motion for the community," a spokesperson for EA said.

The new Dead Space is not a reboot or a remaster. It is a remake where "everything" has been re-built from the ground up, running on a new engine, Frostbite. EA says the new remake will be "respectful" of the original.

"It's being fully rebuilt in Frostbite," Campos-Oriola said. "With all new assets, new character models, new environments--even though we're basing those on the original designs. There are new parts, new props, new collision models, and so on. We're rebuilding everything from scratch, but we're keeping the same story and the same structure."

While you wait for the new Dead Space, you can play Dead Space 1-3, along with the spin-off Ignition, right now on Xbox Game Pass and EA Play. The new Dead Space game won't have any microtransactions.