Dead Space Remake Is Only $35 For Prime Day 2023

If you've been holding out for a good deal before picking up the Dead Space remake, now's a great time to finally grab it. As part of Target's Circle Week sale--a Prime Day 2023 competitor--Dead Space is discounted to just $35 for PS5 and Xbox Series X. The previous low price was $50, so this is a phenomenal deal.

Newcomers will be treated to the definitive way to experience one of the best survival horror games ever, while Dead Space veterans will find this to be a massive upgrade over the original that’s more than worth revisiting.

While graphics are the most notable difference between this remake and the original, it also benefits from no loading screens, reworked dialogue, updated mechanics, a redesigned map, and side missions to keep you busy while exploring the Ishimura.

Our Dead Space review gave the game an impressive 9/10, praising just about everything the reworked title has to offer.

“Newcomers and hardcore Dead Space fans will get the most out of the experience, but this is now the quintessential way to play one of the survival horror genre's best,” wrote critic Richard Wakeling. “The remake's overhauled visuals are phenomenal across the board, bringing the Ishimura's suffocatingly grim bowels to life with a disgusting sheen.”

Target is also selling Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for the lowest price ever at $44. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch owners can take advantage of a bunch of awesome deals. GameStop has Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Metroid Dread, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on sale for $39 each. Over at Target, Circle members can grab New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Mario Party for $20 each as well as Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for $30 each.

More Prime Day deals