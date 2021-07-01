Dead Space Remake Being Developed By EA Motive - Report

EA Motive is working on a brand-new Dead Space game, with VentureBeat reporting that the project is being planned as a remake of the original. Earlier today the Dead Space YouTube account was updated for the first time since 2013. The game will reportedly be revealed at EA Play on July 22.

The report states that EA Motive is taking inspiration from Capcom's work with both Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 Remakes, which drastically changed the gameplay from the original PlayStation releases. This might not be the case for Motive's remake. The remake is expected to stick closely to the original, but introduce new gameplay elements from its sequels, as well as a modern pass on its visuals.

Visceral Games launched the original Dead Space in 2008, with Michael Condrey and Glen Schofield directing. Schofield has since started Striking Distance, a new studio as part of PUBG Crop. That studio is working on The Callisto Protocol, which seems to take inspiration from his work on Dead Space.

Two sequels, Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3, launched in 2011 and 2013 respectively, with the franchise remaining dormant since. Visceral Games was closed by EA in 2017, after the publisher scrapped its work on a new Star Wars title codenamed Ragtag.

EA Play takes place on July 22, with numerous panels set to air before the showcase. These will include new looks at Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends, Madden 22, and more. The entire Dead Space trilogy is available on Xbox Games Pass currently if you missed out on it originally.