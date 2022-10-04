Dead Space Preorders Discounted For Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members

The highly anticipated Dead Space remake doesn’t drop until January 27, 2023, but right now fans can save a few bucks by reserving an early copy. Both EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate (includes EA Play) members get an exclusive 10% discount on their preorders, dropping the price to just $63. The 10% discount is customary for EA titles, but preorders just went live so we wanted to call out this perk before you lock in your preorder.

This deal is only valid when preordering directly through PSN, the Xbox Store, or the EA Store. It does, however, apply to both the standard edition and the Digital Deluxe edition (the latter of which comes with unique in-game suits and suit textures).

If you’re new to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can sign up for an exclusive offer that discounts your first month to just $1. Game Pass Ultimate includes a free subscription to EA Play, allowing you to cash in on the 10% discount.

If you’re on PlayStation, you can sign up for EA Play for the standard $5/month. Signing up for a single month is worth it to save a couple bucks, as these Dead Space discounts run anywhere from $7 to $8 depending on which version you pick up. Your net discount is only a few bucks, but you'll also be able to play a bunch of other EA games for free with your membership.

Also note that the original Dead Space, along with Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3, are all offered free with EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. So, if you can’t wait to check out the upgraded horror game, diving into its predecessors could be a great way to kill time until next year.