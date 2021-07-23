Dead Space Remake Battlefield Portal Watch EA Play Live Halo Infinite Beta Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 7 Lost In Random Release

Dead Space Creator Reacts To Remake News

Glen Schofield weighs in.

By on

Comments

The co-creator of the Dead Space franchise has reacted to EA's recent announcement of a remake from EA Motive. Glen Schofield, who is now working at Striking Distance Studios on a PUBG universe game called The Callisto Protocol, said on Twitter that he's excited to see the franchise continue with new developers.

"Directing the original Dead Space was one of the highlights of my career," Schofield said. "Excited to see what the EA Motive team does with it!"

Click To Unmute
  1. EA Play Live in 10 Minutes
  2. Marvel Future Revolution Livestream with Greg Miller
  3. EA Play Live 2021 Full Presentation
  4. Battlefield 2042 Portal Is A Mashup Of 1942, Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3
  5. Battlefield 2042 Full Presentation | EA Play Live 2021
  6. Lost In Random Full Presentation | EA Play Live 2021
  7. Apex Legends Emergence Full Presentation | EA Play Live 2021
  8. Battlefield 2042 Battlefield Portal Reveal Trailer | EA Play Live 2021
  9. Knockout City Season 2 Fight At The Movies Trailer | EA Play Live 2021
  10. Lost In Random Combat Trailer | EA Play Live 2021
  11. Grid Legends Full Presentation | EA Play Live 2021
  12. Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence Trailer | EA Play Live 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Dead Space Remake Teaser Trailer | EA Play Live 2021

Motive's Twitter account replied to Schofield, saying, "You paved the way for us, Glen. Looking forward to the Callisto Protocol as well." The official Dead Space account then replied with three fire emojis.

The original Dead Space was developed by Visceral Games, a studio that has since closed. EA Motive worked with some former developers, including UX director Dino Ignacio, to get their insight and input on the remake.

"Back in January, I was invited to help guide the developers remaking a game I worked on 13 years ago. It's been such a privilege to consult and advise the EA Motive team on a franchise I hold near and dear to my heart. Congrats to the whole team!" Ignacio said.

The original Dead Space launched in 2008, with sequels coming in 2011 and 2013. Various spin-offs were also released over the years. The new title is a remake of the first game, built on the Frostbite engine, and set for release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game promises "stunning visuals, audio, and controls," while fans can look forward to "an improved story, characters, and gameplay mechanics." You can check out a teaser trailer for the new Dead Space above.

In other news, we also learned that the new Dead Space remake won't have microtransactions.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Dead Space
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)