Dead Space Creator Reacts To Remake News

The co-creator of the Dead Space franchise has reacted to EA's recent announcement of a remake from EA Motive. Glen Schofield, who is now working at Striking Distance Studios on a PUBG universe game called The Callisto Protocol, said on Twitter that he's excited to see the franchise continue with new developers.

"Directing the original Dead Space was one of the highlights of my career," Schofield said. "Excited to see what the EA Motive team does with it!"

Motive's Twitter account replied to Schofield, saying, "You paved the way for us, Glen. Looking forward to the Callisto Protocol as well." The official Dead Space account then replied with three fire emojis.

“Directing the original Dead Space was one of the highlights of my career. Excited to see what the EA @MotiveStudio team does with it!” — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) July 22, 2021

The original Dead Space was developed by Visceral Games, a studio that has since closed. EA Motive worked with some former developers, including UX director Dino Ignacio, to get their insight and input on the remake.

"Back in January, I was invited to help guide the developers remaking a game I worked on 13 years ago. It's been such a privilege to consult and advise the EA Motive team on a franchise I hold near and dear to my heart. Congrats to the whole team!" Ignacio said.

The original Dead Space launched in 2008, with sequels coming in 2011 and 2013. Various spin-offs were also released over the years. The new title is a remake of the first game, built on the Frostbite engine, and set for release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game promises "stunning visuals, audio, and controls," while fans can look forward to "an improved story, characters, and gameplay mechanics." You can check out a teaser trailer for the new Dead Space above.

In other news, we also learned that the new Dead Space remake won't have microtransactions.