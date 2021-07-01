Dead Space 4 Rumors Ramp Up After EA Updates YouTube Channel

Speculation that a new Dead Space game may be in development heated up this week, as the official Dead Space YouTube channel has changed its profile picture for the first time in almost a decade. Swapping the Dead Space 3 logo for a more generic image from the franchise has led some fans to theorize that the timing indicates some sort of imminent reveal is scheduled for EA Play Live this month.

#DeadSpace just updated it's profile picture after several

years of activity, and um..

😳😳😳😳👉👈 pic.twitter.com/Tt8vXiHGaQ — Jack (@SierraI07) June 30, 2021

As reported last week, EA is reportedly reviving Dead Space with Star Wars: Squadrons developer Motive StudioS supposedly working on a "reimagining" of the original 2008 game, one which will not be a direct sequel to the sci-fi horror trilogy. The rumors first began when GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb explained on the GamesBeat Decides podcast that Motive Studios was reviving the dormant EA IP and would officially reveal it in July, with several other outlets also reporting that they had heard similar rumors.

Motive Studios had previously been working on a project codenamed "Gaia" but it was canceled after six years in development. Since the final Dead Space 3 game in 2013, the franchise appeared to be dead as developer Visceral Studios was shut down in 2017, although EA denied at the time that it had killed off Dead Space.

Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield is now working on The Callisto Protocol, a new third-person survival-horror game that is being developed by his new studio at PUBG Corporation, Striking Distance.

EA Play Live is scheduled to take place on July 22, although the confirmed game for the show so far is Battlefield 2042.