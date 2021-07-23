Pet Sematary Prequel GTA Online Update Dragon Age 4 Dead Space Remake Battlefield Portal Halo Infinite Beta

Dead Space 1-3 And Ignition Are Available On Xbox Game Pass And EA Play

Looking to catch up with the series before the new remake?

EA made big headlines recently with the announcement of a Dead Space remake from EA Motive. All we saw was a brief teaser trailer, and the game is presumably still some time off from release. In the meantime, if you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or EA Play subscriber, you can catch up on the series easier than ever since all three mainline games are currently in the subscription catalog.

The spin-off puzzle game Dead Space Ignition is also available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play, bringing the total number of series titles to four.

As mentioned, you'll need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber (which includes EA Play) to get all these Dead Space games on Xbox. Alternatively, EA Play members can sign up for that service alone to play the entire Dead Space catalog and every other title available on the service across console and PC.

The original Dead Space was released in 2008, with a Wii-exclusive spin-off called Dead Space Extraction launching in 2009 before coming to PS3 in 2011. The second spin-off, Ignition, released in 2010, while the mainline sequels debuted in 2011 and 2013, respectively. Extraction and the 2011 mobile game Dead Space from Australian studio FireMonkeys are not available on Game Pass or EA Play.

The new Dead Space is a remake of the first game, built on the Frostbite engine, and set for release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game promises "stunning visuals, audio, and controls," while fans can look forward to "an improved story, characters, and gameplay mechanics." You can check out a teaser trailer for the new Dead Space above.

In other news, we also learned that the new Dead Space remake won't have microtransactions.

For more games to play on Xbox, check out our guides to the best Xbox One games of all time and the best Xbox Series X games available so far. Plus, Game Pass subscribers should check out the best games available with Xbox Game Pass right now.

