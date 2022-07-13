Dead Or Alive Series Creator Announces NFT-centric Studio And MMO

Tomonobu Itagaki, the Dead or Alive series creator, has announced the launch of his new company Apex Game Studios which is currently developing its first NFT-based MMO entitled Warrior.

In a new press release, the studio explained that Warrior aims to "solve the performance, security, and sustainability issues of GameFi 1.0 and achieve a breakthrough in GameFi 2.0." The MMO will be based on the gameplay of AAA titles, it will feature an economic system in order to "maintain a long-lasting game cycle."

This will be done by completing the exchange of assets in the economic model through the activities of competition, battle, and exploration within Warrior. The developer also added that the game "removes the 'money game' mode" and is more accessible and profitable than traditional games.

Apex Game Studios also shared Itagaki's thoughts, who said, "entering the field of Web3.0 is completely new for him but really rewarding since he can work with new technologies." He also believes that, although the industry is still new, it will "grow steadily."

On Twitter, Itagaki also shared the announcement, explaining his new studio will focus on producing "high-quality and immersive 3A Web3.0 games."

The official website for Warrior is now live and features some additional information on the game, including its story. The MMO will also feature an upgrade and trading system and tribal territories, while the website details the NFT economy of the game.

It also includes a roadmap, which indicates that the beta version of Warrior will be launched in Q1 2023, while the PVE and PVP will launch in Q2. Later updates will implement a "multi-chain framework to increase the influence and asset liquidity of Warrior," and "gradually iterate gameplay to make Warrior a high-quality GameFi 2.0 project that is both entertaining and investment-oriented with competitive and long-term operation capabilities."