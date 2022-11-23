Dead Island 2 Showcase Will Show More "Action, Gore, And Zombies" On December 6

With an eight-year development cycle finally nearing completion--though the light at the end of the tunnel continues to get pushed further away--Deep Silver and Dambuster Studio have announced a Dead Island 2 Showcase for early next month.

The showcase will air on December 6 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET on the official Dead Island YouTube channel. The presentation was announced via Twitter as an invitation to a red carpet event promising "action, gore, and zombies."

Save the date, Slayers. We're rolling out the bloody red carpet for our Dead Island 2 Showcase on December 6th, 8pm GMT | 9pm CET | 1pm PT, and you're invited to watch the premiere here: https://t.co/R4vpDlGu6K#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA pic.twitter.com/5hChYF5921 — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) November 23, 2022

Dead Island 2 reemerged during Gamescom Opening Night Live back in August, where it served as the final announcement of the show. The game was originally announced at E3 2014 during the PlayStation press conference for a 2015 release, but multiple problems including the loss of multiple developers left it dormant until ONL.

The most recent delay saw Dead Island 2 moved 12 weeks, from February 3 to April 28. The delay announcement--which also mentioned the December 6 showcase for the first time--referenced the game's rocky development history, saying, "The irony of delaying Dead Island 2 is not lost on us, and we are as disappointed as you undoubtedly are."

Dead Island 2 will launch April 28 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.