Dead Island 2 Preorders Are Live: Here's What You Get With Each Edition

After years of waiting, Dead Island 2 finally got a release date (February 3, 2023) during Gamescom 2022. The long-awaited sequel is hoping to be another blood-soaked romp through paradise, introducing players to a cast of new characters along with the fresh new location of Los Angeles. At launch, Dead Island 2 will be available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. If you’re excited about the upcoming zombie game, you’ll be glad to know that preorders are now open. Here’s a closer look at Dead Island 2 preorders and any bonuses you’ll get for reserving an early copy.

Dead Island 2 Preorder Bonuses

Preordering Dead Island 2 will net you the memories of Banoi Pack. This comes with the Banoi War Club, Memoirs of Banoi Baseball Bat, and Personal Space Skill Card. You can also sign up for the Dead Island 2 Newsletter to earn the Tricksters Smile Knife when the game launches in February.

Although we got a closer look during Gamescom 2022, much of Dead Island 2 remains a mystery. We saw a brief trailer that introduced us to a new playable character (Jacob) along with the game’s zombie-infested version of Los Angeles. Dead Island 2 will focus on melee combat with a wide variety of weapons, but you will be able to shoot zombies with a range of guns, too.

Beyond that, we didn’t see much. We do know that Dead Island 2 will be another adventure with deep RPG chops, so stay tuned in the coming months for more details. You'll be able to play Dead Island 2 solo or cooperatively with up to three players. For now, you can check out the full gameplay reveal below.