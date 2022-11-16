Dead Island 2 Has Been Delayed Again

Dead Island 2 has been in development a long time, with the sequel disappearing off the radar for a number of years, only to resurface recently with a 2023 release date. Now the game has been delayed again--though hopefully for the last time--with a new release date of April 28, 2023.

The zombie game was first announced in 2014 for a 2015 release, but saw repeated delays, including losing its developer. The game then went quiet for years, with only enough news to assure fans that it was still in development during that time.

The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now. The new release date for Dead Island 2 will be April 28th 2023.#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA pic.twitter.com/Vf1NARTECo — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) November 17, 2022

Dead Island 2 finally resurfaced earlier this year, dropping a new trailer and announcing a release date of February 3, 2023, but has now been pushed back to April 28, according to an announcement posted on the game's Twitter account. The content of the announcement is nothing ground-breaking, with the studio explaining that it needs more time to polish the game for launch.

"The irony of delaying Dead Island 2 is not lost on us, and we are as disappointed as you undoubtedly are," the announcement reads. "The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now; we're going to take the time we need to make sure we can launch a game we're proud to launch."

The post also announced a new Dead Island 2 showcase that will premiere a new trailer and gameplay on December 6, to tide over fans who will now be waiting a little longer for the game. Still, we've already waited seven years for this game--we can make it another 12 weeks.