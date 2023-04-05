Dead Island 2 Cross-Play And Co-Op Explained

When Dead Island 2 arrives on April 21, it will do so across most major platforms including current- and last-gen consoles (besides Switch) and PC. For some players, that means cross-play becomes a big question, as it may be the case that co-op buddies are spread across different platforms. Here's a full rundown of cross-play and co-op options in Dead Island 2.

Does Dead Island 2 have cross-play?

The answer to this burning question is short but not so sweet: Dead Island 2 does not have cross-play across console ecosystems, meaning those playing on PlayStation can't play with those on Xbox or PC, and vice versa. However, those playing on different generations of the same ecosystem can play together. PS4 and PS5 players can team up, as can Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players. In case you're wondering, it doesn't have cross-save either, so you'll want to stick to one platform while you slice your way through Los Angeles.

Dead Island 2 co-op explained

Once you've decided on which platform you'll play Dead Island 2, you can do so with up to two other players for a team size of three people. There are six characters, or Slayers, to choose from, each with their own starting build and personality, so you can do well to maximize team strengths and cover up weaknesses by assembling the zombie-slaying avengers of your dreams.

There's a lot more to learn about Dead Island 2, and we've compiled it all in one place for you. Here's everything we know about Dead Island 2. For our own hands-on impressions of the game's first five-plus hours, check out our thoughts here.