Dead Cells Is Now Easier, Thanks To Its New Update

Dead Cells' 25th update, "Practice Makes Perfect," adds a training room and special optional enhancements to make the roguelike easier. The update, which is live now on PC and consoles, aims to make the learning curve of Dead Cells easier for newcomers, without taking away the difficulty fans enjoy.

The new training room allows players to practice fighting any mob they have already encountered in the game. Players can also practice fighting the bosses in the environment they are normally found in order to hone their skills before facing the real deal.

Our 25th #deadcells update 'Practice makes Perfect' is live on PC & consoles! Introducing a training room for you to hone your skills against mobs & bosses plus Aspects, one-off powerups that let you rampage through the island.#steam #NintendoSwitch #PlayStation #Xbox pic.twitter.com/cETgQc0l3F — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) September 16, 2021

The other new addition is the optional Aspects, which give special one-off powers that make it easier to progress through the game. While an Aspect is active, players can't unlock new boss cells or flawless boss achievements, so players will need to finish a run without an Aspect to unlock the next difficulty level. The Aspects provide specific bonuses, like Toxin Lover which negates the effect of poison and causes poisonous gas clouds and pools to slowly heal you. Players will need to pick the Aspect that best suits their playstyle.

The update also adds a new function to the map, which shows all of the available paths through a region, but only after a player has traversed through the path at least once before. The Dead Cells "Practice Makes Perfect" update is live now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Dead Cells is also available as part of Xbox Game Pass on both console and PC.

