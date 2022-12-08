Dead Cells Is Getting A Castlevania Crossover DLC

Motion Twin has announced that Dead Cells is getting a new DLC called Return To Castlevania, and it's launching in Q1 2023. Announced during The Game Awards 2022, a teaser trailer was revealed showcasing the iconic cast of Castelvania alongside the Dead Cells protagonist fighting in what appears to be locations from the Konami classic.

In this collaborative crossover, players will be able to explore Dracula's castle alongside Castlevania’s Richter Belmont and Alucard and will get to experience a new storyline in which the playable character The Beheaded will earn new loot, deadly weapons, and combat new enemies like werewolves in the studio's biggest DLC yet.

Dracula is back, baby! Dead Cells goes back to its roots for this historic collaboration - our next DLC "Return to Castlevania"! Coming Q1 2023. Thank you @KONAMI for letting us play with your toy chest, hope we didn't break anything. #deadcells #Castlevania #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/IgLKPzmTGp — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) December 9, 2022

Alongside Dracula's castle, players will get to traverse more secret biomes and take on three boss fights within the halls of the estate, including battles against Death and Dracula himself. Return To Castlevania also features an alternative soundtrack of 51 original Castlevania tunes and 12 iconic tracks that have been reimagined in the style of Dead Cells.

“Like so many millions of players around the world, we are huge fans of Castlevania and remember vividly what playing it for the first time felt like," said Ben Laulan, co-founder of Evil Empire and COO.

"It opened up a world of possibilities and potential for so many games to come, including Dead Cells. The original inspiration - the roots of Dead Cells- was born from a shared passion for the Castlevania franchise. We are so excited to bring this DLC to fans of Dead Cells and Castlevania early next year. It means so much to us to be bringing this to fans of both franchises."

Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania doesn't have a planned release date just yet, but it's coming to PC and consoles early next year.