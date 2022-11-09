Dead Cells Crossover Adds Characters From Hotline Miami, Shovel Knight, And More

Dead Cells's Everyone is Here Volume 2 update has brought yet another crop of items, weapons, and skins themed around fellow indie games to the beloved indie roguelite. These include classic indie games like Hotline Miami and Shovel Knight, as well as slightly more recent titles like Katana Zero and Slay the Spire.

The trailer announcing the move is particularly well-put-together, as it features characteristic musical cues associated with each game. As you might expect, Hotline Miami's Jacket is all about smashing the bad guys into a fine pulp, while Shovel Knight has his signature pogo ability inspired by the NES game Ducktales.

This update is the sequel to Everyone is Here Volume 1, which featured characters from Hollow Knight, Guacamelee, Blasphemous, Hyper Light Drifter, and more. Perhaps the biggest surprise here is that Dead Cells developers Motion Twin managed to build out a facsimile of Slay the Spire's deckbuilding mechanics into the game, with the four different classes from Spire combined into one kit.

You can unlock these characters by completing challenges that you'll find in the Prisoner's Quarters. There's also a complete-the-set bundle of all the included games available on Steam, so if you're so inclined, check it out.