Dead By Daylight's Ringu Update Includes A Terrifying Jump Scare

Dead by Daylight is adding a Ringu chapter next month, and ahead of that, some streamers have shown off how spooky the content will be. It should be no surprise, after all, but it turns out the new chapter has a very frightening jump scare.

As you can see in the video below from CriticalBard, the Ringu chapter seems to begin innocently enough, or so you might think. Be warned, the video below contains a serious jump scare--and even though you might know it's coming, it's still unsettling. Take a look:

Sadako really making people go Sad-AAAAAAH

📽️ : @CriticalBard pic.twitter.com/YQhO7epGyx — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) February 15, 2022

The new Dead by Daylight chapter is called Sadako Rising, and it's due for release on March 8. It includes a new killer, Sadako, and a new Survivor, Yoichi Asakawa.

A new trailer for the chapter shows both new characters, with Sadako climbing out of her well to terrorize the survivors of Dead By Daylight. In keeping with the game's naming conventions, Sadako will be known in-game as The Onryō, after a Japanese term meaning "vengeful spirit."

Here's another video, from DieHardDivaTV, showing off the unsettling sequence in Dead by Daylight's Ringu chapter.

"With immense powers and a fearsome temper, Sadako was left to perish in a watery grave. Her violent wrath manifested into a cursed videotape that condemns its viewers to a chilling fate," reads a line from the chapter's description. "No stranger to Sadako's fury is Yoichi Asakawa, whose young life was forever altered by The Onryō’s rage. Now a marine biologist, his story continues as his search for answers drove him through treacherous waters, deep into a realm beyond rational understanding."

For those just catching up, Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer horror game in which one player plays the killer and four others are survivors trying to not be ...dead by daylight. Some of the past crossover collaborations have included Saw, Resident Evil, and Silent Hill.