Dead by Daylight's Ringu-Inspired Sadako Rising Chapter Is Out Today

Dead By Daylight's newest chapter, Sadako Rising, is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC. Based on the 1998 Japanese horror film Ringu, the latest expansion adds two new characters to the asymmetrical survival horror game's ever-expanding roster of killers and survivors: Onryo Sadako Yamamura and Yoichi Asakawa.

Cast adrift in her ocean of rage, hope will swiftly sink into the abyss.

Sadako Rising is available now. 👉 https://t.co/CDeS2H59mO pic.twitter.com/C1aHufdh7U — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) March 8, 2022

Referred to as The Onryō in the game, Sadako is sure to be a familiar face (er, head of hair) to horror fans. The main antagonist in both Japan's Ringu and its American adaptation, The Ring, Sadako is widely recognized for her eerie crawl out of television sets and jerky movements--both of which are featured in Dead By Daylight. Yoichi Asakawa, on the other hand, is an original character inspired by Ringu's Yoko Asakawa. While its unknown how exactly Yoichi fits into the narrative, his move-set makes it clear he is more of an empathetic, caregiver type. Yoichi uses two moves--Parental Guidance and Empathetic Connection--to help aid and heal his teammates.

In addition to Sadako and Yoichi, Sadako Rising adds a lot of bug fixes and six new achievements to the game. Three of these achievements require players to purchase Sadako Rising's new character, while the other three have been made available to everyone. Sadako Rising is Dead By Daylight's first new chapter of 2022, and follows the game's recent Resident Evil and Hellraiser collaborations.

However, while Sadako Rising might be the first new bit of Dead By Daylight content this year, it certainly seems like it won't be the last. Just last month, it was revealed that Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive had filed a trademark application for a dating spin-off game called called "Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim."