Dead By Daylight Removing Leatherface Survivor Mask Following Reports Of Harassment

Behaviour Interactive announced on January 3 that it intends to remove a cosmetic skin for The Cannibal (also known as Leatherface). The removal of the mask follows reports that players have been experiencing racist harassment in-game using the mask.

A two-part development update posted on Monday outlined numerous changes coming to the game and addressed the reports. "Members of the community have shared their experiences with people targeting and harassing them while using some of these masks. These reports were disheartening to hear, and we absolutely condemn this behaviour," said Behaviour Interactive in the update.

As a result, the Leatherface survivor mask cosmetic will be removed by the release of the Mid-Chapter update. The cosmetic would allow players to wear the faces of survivor characters in Dead by Daylight, one of which belongs to Claudette Morel, who is a Black woman. Behaviour Interactive stated, "We will not tolerate hateful activity and will continue to take every step necessary to protect the community."