Dead By Daylight Players Want The Stranger Things DLC To Return

Many players of Behaviour Interactive's asymmetric horror game, Dead By Daylight, want the game's Stranger Things DLC to make a comeback.

Following the release of Netflix's Stranger Things season 4 volume 1, Dead By Daylight players have been reminded of the multiplayer game's titular DLC which saw the addition of several main characters, a map, and skins--and they want it back.

The enthusiasm for the expansion pack to make a return is so popular, that fans have created a petition on Change.org to get the developer to bring it to the store again. The "Bring Stranger Things Back to DBD" petition currently has over 15,200 signatures out of 25,000 as of writing, with the description stating that it's "raising awareness to Behaviour Interactive and Netflix" that the Dead by Daylight community wants the DLC to return, as well as more characters from the series to be added.

The DLC was originally released in September 2019 and saw Stranger Things' Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington, and the Demogorgon added alongside the Hawkins National Laboratory map and other various cosmetics. The expansion was delisted on November 17, 2021, and, before its departure from the store, the developer let players obtain them for a discount.

In other news, Behaviour recently announced its spin-off game, Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim. The visual novel is set on Murderer's Island and will feature the Killers, Huntress, Wraith, Spirit, and Trapper, as love interests.