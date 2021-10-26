Dead By Daylight's Next Silent Hill Crossover Event Includes Pyramid Head

Just in time for Halloween, the popular survival game Dead by Daylight is adding a new Silent Hill-themed crossover content. Available in the store are the Pyramid Blight Set for Pyramid Head and the James Sunderland set, which are designated as Very Rare and Legendary skins.

The new Blight outfit for Pyramid Head features the spooky character augmented with a "dose of putrid serum" that leaves his body and blade "dropping with rotting matter." As for Sunderland, this character first appeared in Silent Hill 2, and now he's back in Dead by Daylight.

These new skins join Dead by Daylight's existing Silent Hill content, including Cybil Bennet, Lisa Garland, and Alessa Gillespie.

"As one of the original characters in the Silent Hill series, James Sunderland has been in the works for quite a long time," product store manager Rose Li said. "Things happen, deadlines shift to accommodate different content, and even though this was a release we had first envisioned for July, Halloween actual feels like the perfect moment to bring James into our game along with a grisly new look for Pyramid Head.”

For those just catching up, Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer horror game in which one player plays the killer and four others are survivors trying to not be dead by daylight. The game is developed by Canadian studio Behaviour Interactive and is available across PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, and mobile.