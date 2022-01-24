Dead By Daylight Is Getting A New Saw Crossover This Week

Dead by Daylight's next big crossover event has been revealed. The horror game is crossing over with the spooky movie series Saw, with the villainous killer Jigsaw coming to the game.

"When your life hangs in the balance, how far will you go?" reads a line from the video's description.

When your life hangs in the balance, how far will you go?

Tome 10: #SAW. Coming January 26th. pic.twitter.com/IasQdEsff6 — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) January 24, 2022

Archives Tome 10: Saw is coming to Dead by Daylight on January 26 across all platforms. According to IGN, players will dig into the memories of Amanda Young and Detective Tapp in the expansion, which also adds outfits for Young and Tapp, in addition to 60 new cosmetic items.

The Saw content is being released in partnership between developer Behaviour Interactive and movie studio Lionsgate. The latest Saw movie, Spiral, was released in 2021. This is just the latest Saw crossover in Dead by Daylight, as the first took place back in 2018.

For those just catching up, Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer horror game in which one player plays the killer and four others are survivors trying to not be ...dead by daylight.