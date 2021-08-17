Dead By Daylight Is Adding Hellraiser's Pinhead In Latest Horror Crossover

The rumors were true: The iconic horror villain Pinhead from the Hellraiser series is coming to Dead by Daylight. Pinhead will be released for the game in September.

Dead by Daylight creative director Dave Richard said, "Not only is he highly charismatic, but he also embraces deeply disturbing horror themes, so our fans have been requesting him for a long time. Bringing Pinhead into the Fog is a way for us to give fans something they want, while cementing our reputation as the Hall of Fame of Horror."

Pinhead, an evil character who has pins in his head, comes to Dead by Daylight in September

Pinhead will come to Dead by Daylight using a "Lament Configuration" to leave his dimension and travel to the game. "What comes next is sweet suffering that will spill over the realm," reads a line from the Pinhead description.

The Hellraiser Chapter for Dead by Daylight will launch at some point in September everywhere you can play the game: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. Pinhead is also coming to the mobile edition of Dead by Daylight, but not until later in the year.

PC players can test out the Hellraiser Chapter through the Dead by Daylight Player Test Build on Steam, beginning August 17 at 11 AM ET. Players may encounter bugs and other issues in this early version of the game. More details on how to access the PTB can be found here.

Behaviour Interactive's Dead by Daylight has stayed busy partnering with major horror brands for these types of crossover events. Previously, the studio teamed up with Capcom for a Resident Evil crossover, as well as Valve for Left 4 Dead, and Konami for Silent Hill. Dead by Daylight's Stranger Things DLC will expire in November.

Dead by Daylight is seeing a surge in growth, too, as the game reached more than 207,000 concurrent users in June across all platforms to set a new player record.