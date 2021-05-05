Dead By Daylight Gets Left 4 Dead Story Content In New DLC

It's been a long time since the last Left 4 Dead release, but that doesn't mean that the series is completely forgotten. Today, Dead by Daylight now has a new Left 4 Dead crossover, thanks to its latest DLC

Dead By Daylight's latest Tome--which are sets of challenges and lore--is called Forsaken, and it brings with it narratives and challenges for William "Bill" Overbeck from the Left 4 Dead series. The Tome adds a storyline exploring Bill's backstory, specifically in the run-up to the events of Left 4 Dead. New challenges for players to complete will unlock more information about Bill, developer Behaviour Interactive stated in a press release.

Bill's story is rolled out in a set of Tome memories, which are short pieces of fiction and cinematics that talk about the character. For a short glimpse, check out the trailer embed above.

Bill was originally brought to Dead By Daylight as a playable character back in 2017. He is one of a growing roster of crossover characters to be introduced to the horror game. Dead By Daylight is also increasingly developing a sprawling, multi-franchise narrative featuring a number of crossovers. We already know about an upcoming crossover event, too: Dead By Daylight will be getting Resident Evil characters in the near future.