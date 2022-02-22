Dead By Daylight Dating Sim Revealed In Trademark Listing And, Just Wow, What An Idea

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has filed a trademark application for a new spin-off game that could take the horror series in a completely different direction. As spotted by GamesRadar, the Canadian studio has filed official paperwork to register the trademark for a project called "Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim."

Often times, companies will trademark names for the purposes of protecting their future ability to develop or create something with that name, but in this case, the name is so specific that we imagine this is probably a real thing. Still, it remains unannounced, so there is nothing official to go on as of yet.

The Goods and Services description for Hooked On You says it covers video games as well as comic books and graphic novels.

A Dead by Daylight dating sim is not completely out of left field. GamesRadar reminds us that Behaviour sent out a survey in 2021 asking fans what other genres they'd like to see the series potentially extend to one day, and dating sim was among the options.

Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer horror game in which one person plays the killer and four others are survivors trying to not be ...dead by daylight. Behaviour Interactive has collaborated with numerous big-name brands over the years, most recently with Ringu featuring some terrifying jump-scares.