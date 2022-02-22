Dead By Daylight Dating Sim Revealed In Trademark Listing And, Just Wow, What An Idea

Could the 4v1 horror game be getting a dating sim spin-off?

By on

Comments

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has filed a trademark application for a new spin-off game that could take the horror series in a completely different direction. As spotted by GamesRadar, the Canadian studio has filed official paperwork to register the trademark for a project called "Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim."

Often times, companies will trademark names for the purposes of protecting their future ability to develop or create something with that name, but in this case, the name is so specific that we imagine this is probably a real thing. Still, it remains unannounced, so there is nothing official to go on as of yet.

Click To Unmute
  1. Elden Ring - Everything To Know
  2. Steam Deck - Everything To Know
  3. So You've Decided To Play Destiny 2...
  4. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Launch Day Livestream
  5. Pokémon Day 2022 Bringing New Announcements | GameSpot News
  6. Street Fighter 6 Announcement Teaser Trailer
  7. Shadow Warrior 3 - Hero Day - Full Gameplay Trailer
  8. Call of Duty: Mobile - Official Season 2: Task Force 141 Trailer
  9. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Season of the Risen Trailer
  10. ELDEN RING – Rise, Tarnished | Official Launch Trailer
  11. The Real History Behind The Witcher’s Silver Sword - Loadout
  12. Soul Hackers 2 — Announce Trailer | PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Dead by Daylight | Ringu Announcement Trailer

The Goods and Services description for Hooked On You says it covers video games as well as comic books and graphic novels.

A Dead by Daylight dating sim is not completely out of left field. GamesRadar reminds us that Behaviour sent out a survey in 2021 asking fans what other genres they'd like to see the series potentially extend to one day, and dating sim was among the options.

Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer horror game in which one person plays the killer and four others are survivors trying to not be ...dead by daylight. Behaviour Interactive has collaborated with numerous big-name brands over the years, most recently with Ringu featuring some terrifying jump-scares.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Dead by Daylight
PC
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)