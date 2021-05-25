Evolve Eevee Into Sylveon Fast 9 Review Biomutant Review Fortnite Week 11 Challenges PlayStation State of Play Fortnite Season 7

Dead By Daylight Celebrates Fifth Anniversary With Resident Evil Crossover

The multiplayer horror game Dead By Daylight has notched five years of existence, and Resident Evil's Jill Valentine, Leon Kennedy, and Nemesis are joining the party.

Dead By Daylight is getting a Resident Evil crossover to celebrate its fifth anniversary. The asymmetric multiplayer horror game has welcomed characters from other hit horror franchises before, perhaps most notably Silent Hill. However, this is the first time that Resident Evil characters like Jill Valentine and Nemesis (aka The Tyrant) have joined the fray.

Dead By Daylight's Resident Evil chapter launches on June 15, and it includes many elements that will be familiar to fans of Capcom's storied horror franchise. Resident Evil stalwarts Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy will be added to the ranks of playable survivors, and the many-tentacled antagonist Nemesis from Resident Evil 3 will join the game's gallery of horror villains.

The Resident Evil chapter also includes a new map, the Raccoon City Police Station featured heavily in Resident Evil 2. The Police Station map will feature AI-controlled zombies that help the player-controlled killer track down the survivors, which is a first for the franchise. It also includes vaccines that prevent survivors struck by Nemesis's tentacles from succumbing to the monster's influence. All-in-all, it sounds like a familiar experience for fans of the series.

Most recently, Dead By Daylight crossed over with Left 4 Dead as part of its latest DLC, which included lore about that game's survivor Bill. As mentioned above, Dead By Daylight previously included a crossover with the long-dormant Silent Hill series, which caused horror fans to wonder if Konami might announce a new game. So far, no dice. In fact, the company recently announced that it will not be attending E3 2021.

