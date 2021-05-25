Dead By Daylight Celebrates Fifth Anniversary With Resident Evil Crossover

Dead By Daylight is getting a Resident Evil crossover to celebrate its fifth anniversary. The asymmetric multiplayer horror game has welcomed characters from other hit horror franchises before, perhaps most notably Silent Hill. However, this is the first time that Resident Evil characters like Jill Valentine and Nemesis (aka The Tyrant) have joined the fray.

Dead By Daylight's Resident Evil chapter launches on June 15, and it includes many elements that will be familiar to fans of Capcom's storied horror franchise. Resident Evil stalwarts Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy will be added to the ranks of playable survivors, and the many-tentacled antagonist Nemesis from Resident Evil 3 will join the game's gallery of horror villains.

The Resident Evil chapter also includes a new map, the Raccoon City Police Station featured heavily in Resident Evil 2. The Police Station map will feature AI-controlled zombies that help the player-controlled killer track down the survivors, which is a first for the franchise. It also includes vaccines that prevent survivors struck by Nemesis's tentacles from succumbing to the monster's influence. All-in-all, it sounds like a familiar experience for fans of the series.