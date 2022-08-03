Dead By Daylight Adds Even More Resident Evil Characters For Second Crossover Event

Dead by Daylight is getting yet another Resident Evil crossover for its Project W chapter, adding fan favorites Albert Wesker, Ada Wong, and Rebecca Chambers to the game's cast of playable characters.

Revealed as part of developer Behavior Interactive's recent showcase, series villain Wesker will be added to the asymmetrical, multiplayer survival horror game as a playable killer, while heroes Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers will be playable survivors. The trio join already added characters Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and Nemesis, who were introduced during Dead by Daylight's first Resident Evil-themed chapter last year. That chapter also introduced the Raccoon City Police Department map.

It doesn't look like there will be a new Resident Evil-themed map this time around, with Project W's cinematic trailer taking place at the Raccoon City Police Department. Behavior Interactive says the chapter will instead feature a "reworked" version of the map based on the iconic location from Resident Evil 2.

Wesker's look (and his Uroboros tentacles) are straight from Resident Evil 5, while Ada Wong is seen sporting her iconic red dress from Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4. STARS member Rebecca Chambers, who appears in the original Resident Evil remake but also stars in Resident Evil 0, looks much the same here as she does in those games.

The crossover event does not yet have a release date, with the chapter trailer saying only that it's "coming soon." Project W will continue the trend of various horror franchises crossing over with Dead by Daylight, which has also seen events and characters from properties like Silent Hill, Saw, Scream, Halloween, and more in recent years.

In addition to announcing Project W during its recent event, Behavior Interactive also unveiled its new multiplayer FPS Meet Your Maker, where players can team up to raid dungeons filled with various traps created by the game's community. A closed playtest for Meet Your Maker is happening August 23, with signups available via the game's official website.