D&D: Dark Alliance Will Launch On Xbox Game Pass On Day One

The new Dungeons and Dragons game, Dark Alliance, will launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one, developer Tuque Games has announced.

Jeff Hattem, the studio head and creative director on the game, announced this in a news release. When it launches on June 22, Dark Alliance will be available on Game Pass across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, as well as over the cloud for phones and tablets. There is cross-play support for PC and console, Hattem said.

Dark Alliance will also be available for an outright purchase on Xbox and PC, as well as PlayStation. Those who purchase the game on PS4 will receive a free upgrade to PS5, while this process happens automatically without a code on Xbox via Smart Delivery.

While you have to wait a little while longer to play Dark Alliance, Tuque Games said it still has "so much more" to show for the game. To that end, Tuque Games will host livestreams every Friday until launch, starting May 14, where developers will play the game and discuss it. You can watch these streams on Twitch and YouTube, starting at 8 PM BST each Friday.

Dark Alliance is set in the Forgotten Realms, and it features real-time combat and co-op. Players will assume the roles of Drizzt Do'Urden, Catti-brie, Bruenor, and Wulfgar as they face off against D&D enemies like frost giants, Beholders, and white dragons.

