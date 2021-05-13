Mass Effect Review In Progress E3 2021 How to Watch Mass Effect Preload Guide E3 2021 Online Portal Destiny 2 Cross-Play RE Village Walkthrough

D&D: Dark Alliance Will Launch On Xbox Game Pass On Day One

Xbox Game Pass subscribers across console and PC can get the Dungeons & Dragons game at no extra cost.

By on

Comments

The new Dungeons and Dragons game, Dark Alliance, will launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one, developer Tuque Games has announced.

Jeff Hattem, the studio head and creative director on the game, announced this in a news release. When it launches on June 22, Dark Alliance will be available on Game Pass across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, as well as over the cloud for phones and tablets. There is cross-play support for PC and console, Hattem said.

Click To Unmute
  1. Mass Effect - Legendary vs Original Graphics Comparison | Characters, Eden Prime, Citadel
  2. Mass Effect Legendary Edition New Character Creator Options Gameplay
  3. Mass Effect Legendary Edition: First 40 Minutes Of Gameplay
  4. 28 Minutes of Days Gone PC Gameplay
  5. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - The Final Preview
  6. Rarest Mass Effect Moments You Might Not Know About
  7. Total War: Warhammer 3 Has The Best Battles Yet
  8. Hood: Outlaws & Legends Video Review
  9. 11 Minutes of Scarlet Nexus Preview Gameplay
  10. Hilarious Battlefield Bugs & Glitches Compilation
  11. 16 Minutes Of New World Expedition Gameplay
  12. Final Fantasy VIII Gets Heavier With Music Video From Video Game Band Super MadNES

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Dark Alliance – Official Gameplay Trailer

Dark Alliance will also be available for an outright purchase on Xbox and PC, as well as PlayStation. Those who purchase the game on PS4 will receive a free upgrade to PS5, while this process happens automatically without a code on Xbox via Smart Delivery.

While you have to wait a little while longer to play Dark Alliance, Tuque Games said it still has "so much more" to show for the game. To that end, Tuque Games will host livestreams every Friday until launch, starting May 14, where developers will play the game and discuss it. You can watch these streams on Twitch and YouTube, starting at 8 PM BST each Friday.

Dark Alliance is set in the Forgotten Realms, and it features real-time combat and co-op. Players will assume the roles of Drizzt Do'Urden, Catti-brie, Bruenor, and Wulfgar as they face off against D&D enemies like frost giants, Beholders, and white dragons.

For more games to play on Xbox, check out our guides to the best Xbox One games of all time and the best Xbox Series X games available so far. Plus, Game Pass subscribers should check out the best games available with Xbox Game Pass right now.

Sign up for Game Pass

You can try out Ultimate and get your first month for $1.

See Game Pass at Microsoft

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
PC
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)