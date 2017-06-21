DC's Watchmen Could Become HBO Series From Lost Co-Creator

It took many years for the classic DC graphic novel Watchmen to make it to the screen, with Zack Snyder's movie finally arriving in 2009. There may soon be another version on the way, this time made for TV and overseen by Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof.

As reported by Variety, Lindelof is in talks with HBO to develop a TV series based on Alan Moore's iconic story. This is the second time that the cable channel has tried to bring Watchmen to the screen, following an initial attempt in 2014. However, Variety notes that if it happens, Lindelof's version will start again from scratch.

Lindelof's acclaimed drama The Leftovers was also screened on HBO, and recently concluded its third and final season. His other writing credits include the movies Prometheus and Star Trek Into Darkness, and he was the co-creator and joint-showrunner of Lost.

Watchmen was first published by DC in 1986 as a 12-part limited series. It was written by Moore and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and is widely considered to be one of the greatest comic books ever released. It helped usher in a new, more mature approach to mainstream superhero comics, and in 2005, it was featured on Time's list of 100 greatest novels of the 20th century.

A film version was in the works for many years before Snyder's version hit screens, and 12 Monkeys director Terry Gilliam was attached at one stage. Snyder's movie was a modest success, making $185 million at the worldwide box office.