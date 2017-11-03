DC's Shazam Movie Eyes Kingsman: The Golden Circle Star May Play Villain

Does Mark Strong have one more supervillain up his sleeve? After portraying SInestro in Green Lantern, Frank D'Amico in Kick-Ass and Septimus in Stardust, it looks like he just might, as the actor might end up playing the evil Doctor Sivana in Shazam, an upcoming DC Entertainment film.

The news comes from The Wrap, who reports that the Kingsman: The Golden Circle star is in early talks to play the part, portrayed in the comics as a major adversary for Shazam, dating back to the villain's debut in a 1940 issue of Whiz Comics. Sivana is the second character to be considered as the movie's villain. Originally, Shazam was going to face off against Black Adam, played by Dwayne Johnson. However, it was later revealed that Johnson would appear as the character in a standalone film.

In other Shazam casting news, Annabelle: Creation star Grace Fulton has joined the past of the film, per Variety. The movie will team her once again with Creation director David F. Sandberg, who is helming the DC superhero film. The actress will play a friend of Billy Batson, the young boy who says the magic word "Shazam" to transform into the hero.

While an actor to play Billy has yet to be revealed, Chuck alum Zachary Levi will play will play the fully-grown superhero. Shazam is heading to theaters in April 2019, after a recent confirmation from Sandberg, who has been documenting the pre-production process. Production is expected to start in early 2018.

Next up for DC is Justice League, which will hit theaters on November 17. The film will follow Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) as they team up to save the world. Then, in December of 2018, Momoa will star with Amber Heard in an Aquaman standalone film.