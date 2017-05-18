DC's New Black Lightning CW Series Reveals Electrifying New Trailer

CW has another series based on a DC Entertainment property coming to the network. Black Lightning follows a high school principal who moonlighted as a superhero. He gave up the costume but found himself drawn back to it when violence escalated in the streets. You can check out the full trailer below.

The series stars Cress Williams (Code Black) as Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning alongside China Anne McClain (Grown Ups) and Nafessa Williams (Code Black), who play his daughters, Jennifer and Anissa. The series is produced by Greg Berlanti, who is known for his other comic adaptations on CW: Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, The Flash, and Arrow.

However, although the other DC adaptations exist in the same universe and have crossover episodes, for now, Black Lightning will be on its own: "Black Lightning at this time is not part of the Arrowverse, it's a separate thing," CW's Network president Mark Pedowitz explained (via The Wrap). "It will not be part of a five-way crossover. However, we will be doing another four-way crossover this year."

The character Black Lightning first appeared in Black Lightning #1 in 1977. He was created by Tony Isabella and Trevor Von Eeden. He has an electricity-based powerset, and much like the trailer shows, he's determined to clean up the streets of crime.

At this time, there is no information for when this new series will debut.