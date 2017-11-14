DC's New Batman Animated Movie, Gotham By Gaslight, Gets Trailer And Star-Studded Cast

The newest DC animated universe film will be released on January 23, 2018.

Last updated by on

3 Comments
Batman: Gotham By Gaslight Trailer
  1. GS News Update: Battlefront 2 Update Changes Hero Prices Dramatically
  2. Star Wars Pay-To-Play Backlash Earns EA Most Downvoted Reddit Comment Ever - GS News Roundup
  3. Call Of Duty: WW2 - Why Does The M1 Garand Ping?
  4. Star Wars Battlefront II - 'Rivalry' Live-Action Trailer
  5. Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TV Spot 4
  6. GS News Update: Call Of Duty: WW2 Announces Big Changes After Launch Issues
  7. StarCraft 2 Now Free-to-Play; PUBG Leak Reveals New Vehicles & New Map! - GS News Roundup
  8. GS News Update: Four More Xbox One Backwards Compatible Games Now Available
  9. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Video Review In Progress
  10. Destiny 2 Week 4 PC Reset Savathun's Song Nightfall and New Monarchy Wins
  11. Trove - Adventures Free Update Gameplay
  12. GS News Update: Apparent PUBG Leak Unveils New Vehicles And Desert Map Layout
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Batman: Gotham By Gaslight Trailer

The next DC animated universe movie is going to be a huge departure from the films released thus far. Batman: Gotham By Gaslight goes back in time as the Dark Knight hunts Jack the Ripper in turn-of-the-century Gotham City.

As bodies of Jack the Ripper's victims line the streets of Gotham, a steampunk-inspired Batman takes to the shadows in the film, which boasts a rather impressive cast. Bruce Greenwood (Gerald's Game) reprises his Young Justice role as Bruce Wayne. He's joined by Dexter alum Jennifer Carpenter, who voices Selina Kyle, Scott Patterson (Gilmore Girls) as James Gordon, and Anthony Head (Buffy, the Vampire Slayer) as Alfred Pennyworth.

Rounding out the movie are veteran voice actors including Yuri Lowenthal (Ben 10), John DiMaggio (Futurama), William Salyers (Young Justice), and Tara Strong (DC Super Hero Girls), among others. Together, the cast brings to life the Elseworlds one-shot comic book by Brian Augustyn and Mike Mignola, which was first published in 1989.

The new animated film will be released digitally on January 23, 2018, with Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Packs, Blu-ray Combo Packs, and DVDs hitting stores on February 6. Digital copies, as well as the combo packs, will include an audio commentary, along with a featurette that goes behind the scenes of creating a 19th century gothic-inspired Gotham City.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

    •   View Comments (3)
    Join the conversation
    There are 3 comments about this story
    Load Comments (3)