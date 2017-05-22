DC's Cyborg Movie Still On Course For 2020 Release, Star Says

There has been much recent uncertainty about DC's upcoming roster of superhero movies. Only Aquaman has a confirmed release date after 2017--The Flash is currently looking for its third director, and there have been no updates at all about Cyborg. However, the latter's star, Ray Fisher, has now confirmed that the movie is on course for a 2020 release.

The update comes via DCWorld, who reported from a recent Q&A with Fisher at the City of Heroes convention in the UK. They tweeted:

Confirmed at #coh3 today @rehsifyar in #Cyborg standalone movie is in the works and on schedule for 2020 release #borglife pic.twitter.com/MwaeOluVkO — ＤＣ ＷＯＲＬＤ (@_DCWorld) May 20, 2017

The 2020 date for Cyborg was originally set three years ago, but there have been a variety of changes to the DC schedule since then. Justice League is now one film instead of two, while The Flash is currently without a director and has reportedly undergoing a complete rewrite.

In addition, the standalone Batman movie is expected in the next few years, as is Gotham City Sirens, which focuses on Harley Quinn and various female DC villains. In March it was reported that the studio were keen to put another movie into production this year, but it is unknown what this would be.

Fisher, meanwhile, will play Cyborg in Justice League, which is directed by Zack Snyder and hits theaters in November. Check out the latest trailer here.