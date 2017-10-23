DC's Aquaman Finished Shooting, Star Jason Momoa Celebrates

DC's Justice League hits theaters next month, but there will be a bit of a wait for the next movie from the studio, with Aquaman not due until December 2018. The good news is that production on Aquaman has now wrapped.

Stars Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, along with director James Wan, have all taken to social media to mark the end of shooting. You can check Momoa's Instagram post (featuring Heard) below, while Wan and Heard's own posts can be found here and here.

Momoa plays the title role, while Heard is Mera, the Queen of the Sea. Aquaman also features Patrick Wilson as Aquaman's villainous half-brother Orm Marius, Nicole Kidman as Aquaman's mother, Willem Dafoe as Dr. Vulko, and '80s action icon Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus. The movie hits theaters on December 21, 2018.

Earlier this year, Momoa spoke about his role in the film and explained that that unlike Batman or Superman, this wasn't a character who already had an established identity onscreen. "We've never really seen anything from this guy before, so it's fun to have a level playing field," Momoa said. "There aren't like four Aquamans before me. I get to set the tone for it."

Both Momoa and Heard will feature in Justice League prior to Aquaman. A new trailer was released earlier this month, alongside these colorful posters. Last week, it was reported that a promotional competition for The Big Bang Theory might have spoilt one of the film's big surprises.