DayZ Patch Notes For Update 1.28 On PS4, Xbox One, And PC Reveal Bug Fixes And Changes

A new patch is now available for DayZ, bringing with it a number of fixes and changes across console and PC. The patch notes, which were posted on the DayZ website, include fixes for crash scenarios and a problem that allowed infected to walk through doors on console.

In terms of changes, the console editions of DayZ now have increased audible range for assault rifles and sniper rifles, while the Eggsperimental Capsule has been temporarily disabled. Elsewhere, the patch reduces the damage to tools when building, repairing, or dismantling objects in a case.

The PC patch features a number of the same changes as on console, as well as PC-specific changes like a fix for bug that could cause the game to crash and require the player to restart. Developer Bohemia Interactive also recommended that players consider de-fragmenting their HDD after downloading big updates.

You can see the full patch notes below for DayZ on console and PC, as rounded up and compiled by MP1st.

PS4/Xbox One

FIXED

Fixed a game crash related to the cached ammunition information

Infected were able to walk through doors at certain locations

Wrong values in 7.62×54 and .308 ammunition configuration (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T157734#2179006)

Wrong shock fall off settings for 7.62×39 ammunition

A string was not properly translated for one connection error message (STR_ve_m_rogue_pbo1)

Minor configuration errors within CE setups

The Witch Hood could not be repaired

The Witch Hat could not be repaired

The Witch Hat did not change its texture when damaged

The Crooked Nose did not change its texture when damaged

The Cauldron did not change its texture when damaged

Tents inventories were accessible from outside

Heavy hit and immediate fall into unconscious caused iron sights offset, requiring a restart of the game

CHANGED

Temporarily disabled the Eggsperimental Capsule

Reduced effective range and damage of 7.62×54 and .308 ammunition

Increased the audible range of assault rifles to 2.5 km

Increased the audible range of sniper rifles to 3.5 km

increased the audibility of pistol shots up to 800 meters

Increased the audibility of SMG and shotgun shots up to 1.4 km

Tweaked weapon sound curves

Reduced the damage to tools when building/repairing/dismantling base building objects

Increased protection of plate carrier vest against the incoming shock and health damage

SERVER

Fixed: The Eggsperimental Capsule was set to spawn on Community servers

Fixed: Server log messages displaying information that should only be displayed on client

Fixed: Server log kick messages having string tags instead of the actual message

Fixed: Server log kick messages having new lines (they are replaced with spaces now)

PC:

NOTES

Consider using the Steam client option to verify the integrity of the local game cache to avoid corrupted data after downloading this update.

Consider de-fragmenting your HDD after downloading large updates.

In case of problems, please check the Bohemia Interactive support F.A.Q., DayZ F.A.Q., or BattlEye F.A.Q.

You can help us to further improve the game by posting your feedback on the Feedback Tracker.

GAME

FIXED

Fixed a game crash related to ammunition types

Tents inventories were accessible from outside

Heavy hit and immediate fall into unconscious caused iron sights offset, requiring a restart of the game

CHANGED