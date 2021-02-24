Destiny 2 Update PS5 VR PS5 State Of Play This Thursday Tony Hawk PS5/Xbox/Switch GT7 Delay Xbox Games With Gold March

Days Gone PC Details Revealed On Steam, Including Uncapped Frame Rates And Ultra-Wide Monitor Support

The system requirements for Days Gone on PC have also been revealed.

By on

Comments

The PlayStation 4-exclusive zombies game Days Gone is headed to PC this spring, and now some additional details about the PC port have been revealed.

A Steam page for Days Gone is now online, and it confirms that the game comes with the New Game Plus, Survival mode, Challenge mode, and bike skins. In terms of PC-specific features, players can expect ultra-wide monitor support, unlocked frame rates, and "improved graphics." The page specifically states that you can look forward to a higher level of detail across the board, along with improved field of view and better foliage draw distances on a capable PC.

The minimum and recommended system requirements have also been published, and you can see them further down the page.

Days Gone was developed by Sony Bend and it released in April 2019 as an exclusive for PS4. The open-world action game takes place in America two years after a deadly global pandemic, with players stepping into the shoes of the outlaw biker Deacon St. John and fighting off zombies known as Freakers.

Sony Bend announced Days Gone for PC this week, confirming it will release sometime this spring. It will be the first of a "whole slate" of PlayStation games for PC, according to a report.

Sony already released Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC, and the release was a big success in terms of sales and the reception from fans, according to PlayStation's Jim Ryan.

The PC port of Horizon: Zero Dawn was not in great shape at launch, so here's to hoping the Days Gone PC edition gets off to a better start.

Days Gone System Requirements

Minimum:

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bits
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB)
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 70 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: SSD for storage and 16 GB of memory is recommended

Recommended:

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bits
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 70 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: SSD for storage is recommended

Click To Unmute
  1. 10 More Times The Simpsons Predicted The Future (2020 & 2021)
  2. Call Of Duty Should Be Afraid Of Battlefield Again
  3. Zelda: Skyward Sword - Switch vs. Wii Trailer Comparison
  4. Valheim Elder Boss Fight Gameplay
  5. Outriders Game Demo Breakdown Livestream
  6. Valheim First-Person Mod Gameplay
  7. Black Ops Cold War & Warzone - Official Season Two Battle Pass Trailer
  8. PixelJunk Raiders - Official Announcement Trailer
  9. MLB The Show 21 - Diamond Dynasty Overview With Coach & Fernando Tatis Jr.
  10. Forza Horizon 4 - Official Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack Trailer
  11. Rainbow Six Siege - Official Kali Elite Trailer
  12. Arma 3 Art Of War - Official Charity Pack Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Days Gone Video Review - Farewell, Oregon

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Days Gone
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)