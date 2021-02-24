Days Gone PC Details Revealed On Steam, Including Uncapped Frame Rates And Ultra-Wide Monitor Support

The PlayStation 4-exclusive zombies game Days Gone is headed to PC this spring, and now some additional details about the PC port have been revealed.

A Steam page for Days Gone is now online, and it confirms that the game comes with the New Game Plus, Survival mode, Challenge mode, and bike skins. In terms of PC-specific features, players can expect ultra-wide monitor support, unlocked frame rates, and "improved graphics." The page specifically states that you can look forward to a higher level of detail across the board, along with improved field of view and better foliage draw distances on a capable PC.

The minimum and recommended system requirements have also been published, and you can see them further down the page.

Days Gone was developed by Sony Bend and it released in April 2019 as an exclusive for PS4. The open-world action game takes place in America two years after a deadly global pandemic, with players stepping into the shoes of the outlaw biker Deacon St. John and fighting off zombies known as Freakers.

Sony Bend announced Days Gone for PC this week, confirming it will release sometime this spring. It will be the first of a "whole slate" of PlayStation games for PC, according to a report.

Sony already released Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC, and the release was a big success in terms of sales and the reception from fans, according to PlayStation's Jim Ryan.

The PC port of Horizon: Zero Dawn was not in great shape at launch, so here's to hoping the Days Gone PC edition gets off to a better start.

Days Gone System Requirements

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD for storage and 16 GB of memory is recommended

Recommended: