Days Gone Dev Is Working On A New IP

Bend Studio is working on something new, but that doesn't necessarily mean Days Gone 2 won't happen.

Bend Studio, the developer behind PlayStation-exclusive zombie-killing game Days Gone, is working on a new IP--and it sounds like it's going to be another open-world game.

In an interview on the PlayStation Blog, Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst gave an overview of what all of Sony's first-party developers are up to. In response to a question about new IP, Hulst revealed that Sony Bend is working on something different than a follow-up to Days Gone.

"Bend Studio is working on a very exciting new IP that they're very, very passionate about," he said. "They're building on the deep open-world systems that they developed with Days Gone. So I'm really happy for Bend Studio."

Over the past few years, Sony's first-party efforts have largely centered around big-budget, cinema-like games that have featured increasingly open worlds. Days Gone didn't achieve spectacular critical success, but it makes sense that Sony and Bend would double down on the open-world technology that the studio developed for the game. It's also worth saying that a Days Gone sequel could still be in the works at Bend; at about 130 employees, the studio is big enough to support multiple projects. However, a recent report from Bloomberg suggested that Days Gone 2 has not been greenlit by Sony.

Hulst's interview has revealed a lot of news about the status of PlayStation Studios games. For example, he stated that Gran Turismo 7 and God of War: Ragnarok will be coming to PS4 as well as PS5. God of War has also been delayed to 2022, and Horizon: Forbidden West is not guaranteed to launch this year.

