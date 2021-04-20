Days Gone 2 Petition Clears 50,000 Signatures As Fans Lobby For Sequel

A Change.org petition that calls for Sony to greenlight Days Gone 2 has amassed over 50,000 signatures. The petition was launched in early April, and it has 56,000 signatures as of this writing.

As noted by VGC, this news follows a report from Bloomberg that states that developer Sony Bend prepared a pitch for a Days Gone 2 that was rejected by Sony, apparently due to its "mixed" critical reception. That report also claimed that a remake of The Last of Us. (Days Gone has a Metascore of 71 on Metacritic; for comparison's sake, fellow first-party Sony title The Last Of Us Part 2 has a 93.)

Since the publication of that report, and word that several key creative staff behind the open-world zombie game have left Sony Bend, fans and developers alike have expressed their frustration with the lack of a Days Gone 2. Director John Garvin stated in a conversation with Twisted Metal creator David Jaffe that fans should "buy a game at full ****ing price" if they "love it."

Thanks to everyone for getting the Days Gone petition to 50,000!

No matter where this thing ends, I just want you all to know how much your love means to me and members of the team. Days Gone fans are the best fans!https://t.co/5Upo30OtmE — Jeff Ross (@JakeRocket) April 19, 2021

If you haven't played Days Gone, it's coming to PC later this spring with a host of graphical improvements. While the game clearly found a devoted fanbase, critics were varied on their opinions of the game. Some outlets like PlayStation Lifestyle gave it scores as high as 9/10, though most scores tended in the 6 or 7 range.