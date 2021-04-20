Jeff Kaplan Leaves Blizzard Warzone Event Apple Event Fortnite Batman Comic CoD Cold War Season 3 PS Vita And PS3 Stores Staying Online

Days Gone 2 Petition Clears 50,000 Signatures As Fans Lobby For Sequel

A petition that calls for Sony to greenlight plans for a sequel to Days Gone has gained over 50,000 signatures, but there's no indication the publisher will budge.

By on

1 Comments

A Change.org petition that calls for Sony to greenlight Days Gone 2 has amassed over 50,000 signatures. The petition was launched in early April, and it has 56,000 signatures as of this writing.

As noted by VGC, this news follows a report from Bloomberg that states that developer Sony Bend prepared a pitch for a Days Gone 2 that was rejected by Sony, apparently due to its "mixed" critical reception. That report also claimed that a remake of The Last of Us. (Days Gone has a Metascore of 71 on Metacritic; for comparison's sake, fellow first-party Sony title The Last Of Us Part 2 has a 93.)

Since the publication of that report, and word that several key creative staff behind the open-world zombie game have left Sony Bend, fans and developers alike have expressed their frustration with the lack of a Days Gone 2. Director John Garvin stated in a conversation with Twisted Metal creator David Jaffe that fans should "buy a game at full ****ing price" if they "love it."

If you haven't played Days Gone, it's coming to PC later this spring with a host of graphical improvements. While the game clearly found a devoted fanbase, critics were varied on their opinions of the game. Some outlets like PlayStation Lifestyle gave it scores as high as 9/10, though most scores tended in the 6 or 7 range.

Click To Unmute
  1. Resident Evil Village Takes Cues From The Series’ Best Entry
  2. 16 Minutes Of Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster English Gameplay
  3. Everything To Know About Black Ops Cold War Season 3 In Under 4 Minutes
  4. Every Mortal Kombat 9 Fatalities Compilation
  5. Resident Evil Village Demo Gameplay (PS5)
  6. Apex Legends Legacy - What We Know So Far
  7. Mortal Kombat Movie - First 7 Minutes
  8. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster — Factions & Choices Trailer
  9. Superman & Lois: Who is Captain Luthor?
  10. Apex Legends - Official “Northstar” Stories From The Outlands Cinematic Trailer
  11. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 - Extra Content Trailer
  12. Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – Rose Gameplay Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Days Gone – Official PC Features Trailer

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Days Gone
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
PC
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)