Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition Is Back For 2022

Long-running indie games showcase Day of the Devs will once again be teaming up with Geoff Kieghley in 2022 to bring us Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition. The event marks the 10th anniversary of Day of the Devs, which began as a collaboration between Double Fine and Iam8bit in 2012.

In the past few years, Day of the Devs has also teamed up with Summer Game Fest, an event begun in 2020 by Geoff Keighley after E3 was cancelled due to the pandemic. This year, that partnership will continue, providing a larger platform for Day of the Devs' usual showcase of "unique, diverse, and beautiful" indie games spanning all types and genres.

It's (almost) time for Day of the Devs, presented by us and @iam8bit! Summer Games Fest Edition!



Do you make indie games and have something you want to share with the world? We want to share it with the world!



Submit your game at the link below: https://t.co/tqPXaC05S6 pic.twitter.com/o7sgCd7Ux7 — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) March 30, 2022

For indie devs looking to showcase their games at the event, submissions are open now until April 8. For the rest of us, we'll have to wait for more details, with dates and timing of both Summer Game Fest and Day of the Devs still yet to be announced.

Some of the games featured at last year's event include Glee-Cheese Studio's A Musical Story, Thomas Happ Games' Axiom Verge 2, Akupara Games and Silver Lining Studio's Behind the Frame, Devolver Digital and Acid Nerve's Death's Door, Picogram and Rose City Games's Garden Story, Annapurna Interactive and Variable State's Last Stop and Something We Made's TOEM.

Beyond Day of the Devs, Summer Game Fest usually includes a number of events and streams, including new announcements, gameplay demos, trailer reveals, and even musical performances.