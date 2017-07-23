Day Of Infamy Dunkirk Update Now Live

Day of Infamy's Dunkirk update is live, just in time for Christopher Nolan's latest film Dunkirk. The free update includes two new maps and rendering changes to some of gaming's least appreciated models--grass.

On the Dunkirk map, instead of storming beaches, you'll be playing through the evacuation of Dunkirk, France where over 338,000 soldiers were saved by a civilian flotilla after being cornered by German forces in 1940. As the Wehrmacht, you'll push back the Commonwealth and take over the town.

Fast forward to 1944, just days after D-Day, the Bréville map focuses on another turning point of the war--the Battle of Bréville. You'll play as English paratroopers capturing the small French town of Bréville-les-Monts during the Normandy invasion.

Bréville's map also includes a much more in-depth look at one of the update's less noticeable features, because the star of the French countryside is indeed grass. Not only does this update add new details to the models, but it also adds custom shading, and you can even add more grass if it so pleases you with the "foliage_generate" command.

Make sure to keep an eye out for particularly dense patches--they might just get you out of a pinch in the heat of battle.

Day of Infamy is available on PC, Mac, and Linux.