This is paid content that was produced in collaboration with an advertising partner.

Sources close to GameSpot have confirmed that the adjustments made to the source code of GameSpot and Giant Bomb were in fact executed by famed hacker David Lieberman. A former member of the National Security Agency, Lieberman is also known to go by the alias “Microchip” or “Micro”.

While the exact reason for the hack remains unknown, we can confirm that the functionality of GameSpot and Giant Bomb were not impacted. There are rumors circulating the internet that similar hacks have been executed on other websites such as IGN and Kotaku.

Stay tuned to GameSpot for all of the latest information on Micro and The Punisher.

If you want the truth, go to the source and take it.