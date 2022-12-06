David Harbour And Jodie Comer Are In A Horror Game Coming Out Next Year, Apparently

Hollywood stars David Harbour and Jodie Comer are apparently working on a video game together. Harbour told FanNation that he and Comer will appear in a horror game that could launch in 2023.

"Me and Jodie Comer did a video game. That'll be coming out… I think it's next year. A horror game," Harbour said.

That's all the actor had to say. So far, no video game projects involving Harbour and Comer have been announced, so it seems Harbour is letting some news slip ahead of time.

Harbour is perhaps best known as Hopper from Stranger Things, while Comer is known for her starring role on Killing Eve. Comer also starred in the video game movie Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds. As for Harbour, he also told the site that he wants to be in the next God of War game.

Harbour is making the rounds talking about video games and specifically World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. FanNation reports that Blizzard recruited Harbour to do press for the MMO after he talked about how the game "ruined" his life when he was younger.

As for what game Harbour and Comer might be making together, that is anyone's guess, but it's exciting to think about actors of their caliber lending their talents to a game.