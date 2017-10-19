"Data Issue" Delays Top 10 Best-Selling Games In The US For September 2017

The NPD Group typically releases its monthly US game sales reports on the third Thursday of the month, which is today, but the newest report has been delayed. The research company said today that it discovered a "data issue" with the September 2017 report, and as such, the full breakdown of best-selling games won't be out today on schedule.

The company said it is "actively working towards [a] resolution," noting that the final report should be available "within the next two business days." This means you can likely expect the report to drop on Friday, October 20 or Monday, October 22.

The NPD Group said the data issue was discovered as part of the company's "quality control process." While a delay is unfortunate for those wanting the information as soon as possible, it's better for everyone that the data is accurate, even if it takes a couple extra days. The NPD Group apologized for the delay.

While the NPD Group's report is delayed, Nintendo already came forward with its own statement on its own sales, citing the NPD Group's report. Nintendo said the Switch was the best-selling console overall during September in the US, outselling the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It's now been No. 1 for three months running and five out of seven months since launch in March. The Nintendo Switch has now passed 2 million units sold in the US. As for software, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle was the month's seventh best seller, Metroid: Samus Returns was the eighth, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild the 10th, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe the 11th, according to NPD.

It's not clear what The NPD Group's data issue was or if it impacts any of Nintendo's hardware or software. We've reached out to Nintendo in an attempt to get more details.

Quite a few big games launched in September, including FIFA 18, Destiny 2, NBA 2K18, NHL 18, and Project Cars 2, so it'll be interesting to see how the Top 10 chart shakes out.