Darth Vader In Star Wars Battlefront 2 Revealed; See Him In Action

Given that he appeared in the previous game and is one of the most iconic fictional characters ever, it should come as no surprise that Darth Vader will be featured in Star Wars Battlefront II. Nevertheless, it wasn't until today that EA officially announced him and provided our first look at this latest iteration.

The video below shows off Vader in action, and he's lot like you would expect--he slices opponents down with his lightsaber (Saber Throw) and lifts others up with the Force to damage them (Force Choke). He also has an ability called Focused Rage that essentially makes him tougher overall, allowing him to deal and receive more damage than usual.

The Dark Lord of the Sith joins the battle in Star Wars Battlefront II. Details: https://t.co/fKabmyOCvB pic.twitter.com/TndfWzT5yV — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 9, 2017

That's unfortunately all we have to go on at this point, but it provides a pretty good sense of the type of unit that Vader will function as in multiplayer. The beta offers a look at a number of other returning and new choices that players have at their disposal, such as Rey, Boba Fett, and and Han Solo.

Battlefront II's beta has been extended; it had been expected to end earlier today, October 9. It will now run for an additional two days, though the full game's release is still planned for November 17 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.