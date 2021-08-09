Darksiders 3 For Nintendo Switch Releasing On September 30

Darksiders III is coming to Nintendo Switch, and it'll be here in September. THQ Nordic has announced that the action game will launch on September 30, both digitally and in stores.

The Switch edition includes the base game and two expansion packs, Keepers of the Void and The Crucible. The game will retail for $40/£35/€40. The existence of Darksiders III for Switch is not a total surprise, as it was leaked on a Russian store in July.

Darksiders III was originally released in 2018, so Switch fans have been waiting for a while. The PS4/Xbox One edition of the game that launched in 2018 was developed by Gunfire Games, but it's not immediately clear if that studio or another one is responsible for the Switch version.

It's not the first Darksiders game on Switch, however, as the top-down action RPG Darksiders Genesis was released in 2020 for Switch (as well as PS4 and Xbox One). Before that, Darksiders Warmastered Edition and Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition were released on Switch in 2019.

GameSpot's Darksiders 3 review scored the game a 4/10.

"There are remnants of a good game here, buried within the vivacious combos of a combat style this game doesn't want to embrace. Unfortunately, it's buried far too deep to ever salvage," critic Richard Wakeling said.